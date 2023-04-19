Signaturefd LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

