Signaturefd LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

