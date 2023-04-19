Signaturefd LLC Has $124,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About CEMEX

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Featured Stories

