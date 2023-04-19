Signaturefd LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MGY opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

