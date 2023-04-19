Signaturefd LLC Has $139,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

