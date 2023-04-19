Signaturefd LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

