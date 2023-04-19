Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.