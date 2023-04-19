Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 724,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.8 %

KNX opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.