Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.