Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,515 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 639.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PACW opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.