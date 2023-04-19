Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,454 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

