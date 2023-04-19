Signaturefd LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ELS opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

