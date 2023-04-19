Signaturefd LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

GLPI opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.