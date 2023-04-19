Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2,037.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

