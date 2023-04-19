Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.