Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 566.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 383,444 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 35.1% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 141,661 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

