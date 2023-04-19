Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

