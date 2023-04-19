Signaturefd LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 642,414 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 439,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,581,000.

Shares of BITO opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

