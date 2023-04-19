Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,628 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,446,000 after acquiring an additional 719,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FR stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.