Signaturefd LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor
In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.
Lattice Semiconductor Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
