Signaturefd LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

