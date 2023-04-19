Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -416.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,256.96%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

