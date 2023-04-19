Signaturefd LLC Sells 241 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,009,981. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

