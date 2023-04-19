Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 70.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

