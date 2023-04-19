Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,914,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,435,000 after buying an additional 592,473 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after buying an additional 2,563,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after buying an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,596,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.1 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

