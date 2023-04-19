Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 267,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 247,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -383.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,028 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,687 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

