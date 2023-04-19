Signaturefd LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJK stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.