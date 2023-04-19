Signaturefd LLC Sells 824 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

