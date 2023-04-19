Signaturefd LLC Sells 94 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.32 and its 200 day moving average is $280.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.17.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

