Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foot Locker Price Performance

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

