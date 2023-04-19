Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $375.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

