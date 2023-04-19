Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.09.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.