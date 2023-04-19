Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 159,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 909,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 272,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.