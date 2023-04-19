Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

MANH stock opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.