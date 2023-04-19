SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of SITE Centers worth $18,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITC opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

