Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Sixt stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03. Sixt has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $128.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.
