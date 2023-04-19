Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.15. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 3,024,044 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,706 shares of company stock worth $13,675,069.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.