Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd Sells 3,500 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heath Byrd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

