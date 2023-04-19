Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.4 %

SCCO stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

