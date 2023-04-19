Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,256 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 43,110 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

