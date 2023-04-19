Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $137.68. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

