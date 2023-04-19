SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

