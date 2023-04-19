Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Standex International by 361.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.