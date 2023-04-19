Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $75.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.