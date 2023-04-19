Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $247.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

NSC opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

