StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a PE ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%.
Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
