StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the auto parts company's stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a PE ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,821.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

