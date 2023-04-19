StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

