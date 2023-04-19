StockNews.com Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 million, a P/E ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 1.22. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.