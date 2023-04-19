StockNews.com Downgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.
Insmed Stock Performance
Shares of INSM stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $10,770,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
