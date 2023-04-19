StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
