StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

