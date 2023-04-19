StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. iStar has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iStar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iStar by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

