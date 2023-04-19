StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
STAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
iStar Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. iStar has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar
iStar Company Profile
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
